JLCU makes history

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An area woman and organization are making history.

Last week, the Junior League of Champaign-Urbana (JLCU) held its annual meeting where past presidents performed a “gavel pass” ceremony for the outgoing chief, Jennifer Schmidt, and welcoming JLCU’s first black president, Denise Poindexter.

Poindexter is declaring the theme of her reign as “Innovation on Tradition.”

Poindexter says, “I am committed to establishing healthy collaborative relationships, empowering women, and engaging in the community as we continue the legacy we have established in our community.”

JLCU is committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.