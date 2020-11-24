JLCU Festival of Trees Community Impact Awards winners announced

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana (JLCU) honored 13 people and four organizations Saturday for it’s 25th Festival of Trees Community Impact Awards presentation.

A press releasse Tuesday says JLCU Community Impact Awards celebrate people and organizations that make a difference in our community.

“In the midst of a challenging year, JLCU wants to recognize community leaders who have emerged to fulfill new needs in Champaign-Urbana, as well as those who have provided long-standing support for our community over the years,” said Kelly Valle, Festival of Trees Chair.

Award winners are:

Stephanie Cockrell, Janet Ellis-Nelson, Marnita Harris, Vilma Howard, Kayla Johnson, Jameel Jones, Sarah Mohr, David A Northern, Sr., Kate Ross, Shandra Summerville, Atiyya Thompson, Katie Walker and Sara Whalen.

Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County, Solidarity Gardens, The Reading Group and Youth for Christ

Testimonials and accomplishments from each winner are being showcased this week on the JLCU Facebook page.