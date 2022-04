SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jewish Federation of Springfield’s Community Relations Council will be hosting a drive-through food giveaway on Friday.

The giveaway will take place at Temple Israel, 1140 West Governor Street, starting at 11:30 a.m. The giveaway will last as long as supplies do.

The giveaway is open to residents of Sangamon County with no requirements for preregistration and financial eligibility.