Jewelry store opens back up after fire

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Shores Jewelry is back in their own store just over a year after a fire destroyed their old one.

Shores has been in downtown Mattoon since 1948. A fire in March 2019 forced them to move to a temporary spot, but now they are feeling right back at home in their new building. The new storefront is just two blocks from where the old one used to be.

Owner Harold Shores says it was impossible to rebuild at the same spot. They have been renting space since last June. Shores says his team was excited to be back in their own store.

“It’s wonderful,” says Shores. “Back in my own building is wonderful. The temporary location we didn’t have everything set up the way we wanted it. We designed this building and built this building the way we wanted it. And that’s really nice to have everything in it’s place.”

The land at the corner of Broadway and 14th had been empty since the 1980s. The new building is owned by Shores. It also includes four other storefronts they have already rented out.

Shores is still finishing up their parking lots and facade. They say only one person is allowed in the store during the pandemic. They are still doing as much of their service as possible at their curbside.