CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People buying lunch from Jersey Mike’s on Wednesday can enjoy their meal knowing they also donated to charity at the same time.

Wednesday is Jersey Mike’s 13th annual Day of Giving, when 100% of sales are donated to charitable causes across the country. Individual stores may donate to local organizations and in central Illinois, Boys and Girls Clubs have been chosen as the beneficiaries of this promotion.

That includes Boys and Girls Clubs in Sangamon County for Springfield stores and the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club for the store in Champaign.

The Day of Giving comes at the end of Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving. Throughout March, 2,500 Jersey Mike’s locations across the country have been raising money for more than 200 local charities. This year, the company hoped to raise more than the record $20 million that was raised last year.

But on Wednesday, it is the company’s turn to donate, with every dollar made going to the fundraising.

Champaign’s Jersey Mike’s is located at 1712 West Springfield Avenue. Springfield’s is located at 2318 West Wabash Avenue.