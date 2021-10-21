Jelani Day’s family to hold a march, demanding justice

PERU, Ill. (WCIA) — Jelani Day’s family are asking the public to join them for a march to demand justice for Jelani.

A Facebook post was published on Thursday afternoon to announce the time and location for the march. According to Jelani’s family, this is a chance to ask for more attention to the investigation process of Jelani’s death.

They said the march will be held on October 26 at The City of Peru Police Department on Peoria Street. It will start at noon.

Rev. Jesse Jackson and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition will be present at this event.