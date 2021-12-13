Jelani Day Joint Task Force offers up to $10,000 for new information

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jelani Day Joint Task Force (JDJTF) recently announced enhanced measures aimed at identifying new leads related to the Jelani Day investigation.

According to Officer John Fermon of the Bloomington Police Department, Illinois State University student Jelani Jesse Javonte Day was reported missing on August 25, after failing to return messages from a professor and family. Subsequent investigation determined that Day was last seen the morning of August 24, at a retail establishment near the intersection of Veterans Parkway and General Electric Road in Bloomington. Law enforcement agencies conducted extensive ground and aerial searches following Day’s disappearance. His body was ultimately discovered on September 4, in the Illinois River in Peru, and positively identified on September 23.

Officer Fermon said to supplement forensic, analytical, and technological investigative techniques already in use in the Day investigation.

The JDJTF is engaging in a coordinated, nationwide, multi-platform social media campaign to identify new leads. The task force is releasing an investigative poster on the FBI’s Seeking Information website requesting tips from the public and offering a reward of up to $10,000 for substantial information regarding Day’s final hours leading to the identification of new witnesses or evidence in this case.

Investigators believe the full cooperation of the public and Day’s close contacts may be key to understanding the facts and circumstances surrounding Day’s death. The JDJTF asks the public to submit tips—even anonymously—via 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The JDJTF is an interagency task force of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies working closely to coordinate investigative efforts across jurisdictions. Current members include Bloomington Police Department, Peru Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation – Chicago Division, Lasalle County Sheriff’s Office, City of LaSalle Police Department, Illinois State Police and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.