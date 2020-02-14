Jaycees collect for C-U Canteen Run

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Urbana Jaycees is collecting personal care/toiletry donations through the end of the month to benefit C-U Canteen Run.
The group is looking for body wash, deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste and feminine products. C-U Canteen Run serves the most vulnerable in the community by delivering food, clothing, blankets, supplies and information about agencies to anyone in need.
The Jaycees provides 18 – 40 year olds the chance to grow professionally through leadership opportunities while creating positive change for the community. Those who bring donations to Illinois National Bank will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a $50 Visa gift card.
Illinois National Bank
217 South Neil Street, Suite C
Champaign
M – F, 9 am – 5 pm
Accepting donations through end of month
February Social and Donation Drive Hank’s Table
122 North Neil Street
Champaign
Tuesday, February 18
5:30 – 8 pm