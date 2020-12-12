Jaxton Lee Fundraiser donates $3.5k to Toys for Tots

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– In 2017, Jaxton Lee passed away in his grandmother’s arms just seven hours after he was born.

That year for the holidays, his mother Michelle Denno made a personal donation to a family in need. Next year her sister Carolyn decided to expand on their new mission to bring holiday cheer.

“I thought, let’s have a giant fundraiser and help more people,” Carolyn Denno said.

From there, the Jaxton Lee fundraiser truly grew from a small donation, to a fundraiser that spans multiple counties.

“We thought about doing a jog-a-thon, where we donated based on how far or how long you ran,” Michelle’s mother Lisa Denno said. “Then we thought why not make it a bags tournament.”

In addition to the tournament, they raise funds with both a silent and live auction, bake sales and more. Michelle Denno says grieving the loss of her son has been hard, but being able to give back, as well as raise her now two year old daughter Jocelyn, has given her a new lease on life.

“It really helps,” she said. “It’s been a tough three years but this really helps because I can help other children, and now obviously I have her.”

Last year they were at Walgreens, over the last three years they’ve raised nearly $15,000 dollars.

“This year we were pretty concerned that because of corona we wouldn’t get as good a turn out,” Lisa Denno said. “But it turned out better than we expected.”

For this holiday season, the Jaxton Lee Fundraiser raised $3,500 for toys for tots.

“I want to do anything I can to help my daughter cope with her loss,” Lisa Denno said. “It’s hard for me as a mother to watch her suffer, but if it’s something that helps her feel better, then that’s something we want to do.”