CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — C-U at Home in Champaign, a non-profit organization with a mission of diminishing homelessness and providing long-term independency, has been recently inspired by a nine-year-old boy, Jamie Coburn. Two years ago, Jamie was passing out baggies of essential items to those in need he would pass by in the car. In Wisconsin, he witnessed the severity of the homeless community there. So when he moved here, that passion to support them followed. So fast forward to now, C-U at Home is launching a new summer campaign based on Jamie’s heart.

The month of August will mark the time when Jamie’s vision comes to fruition. C-U at Home’s board of directors discussed how that would look and created “One Summer Day.” That’s the opportunity for churches, organizations and individuals to hold their own rummage sale, with proceeds supporting C-U at Home’s “Pathways to Progress” program. This is the program that aims to offer financial education, mental health support and more. So with Jamie’s help and all those who participate in August, this program will continue and reach even more who need it.

Those who wish to steer away from garage sales can also do lemonade stands, bake sales or hold a sale in a church parking lot. Tonight, Jamie got a head start and sold everything from clothes to board games to a drum set. One of his co-pastors, Ben Karwoski, offered Jamie a chance to use his driveway. All items Jamie sold were donated by his church congregation and what isn’t sold will be given to Salt and Light in Urbana. When asked how much pride he has in Jamie kickstarting a non-profit’s newest campaign, Ben says he can only describe it as a blessing. That’s why he and The Well Community Church where he leads didn’t hesitate to support Jamie.

“When we kind of followed Jamie’s lead into this, I don’t think we had any clue it would turn into something that C-U at Home was going to use for their summer events and for other churches in the community. I don’t know, sometimes blessed beyond measure, something greater than we expected all because of Jamie’s vision in the first place.”

Jamie also plans to host another sale this Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to noon at 812 West William Street in Champaign. Stay tuned for more on Jamie’s story on the Morning Show this Tuesday.

We’ll have that for you during our “Community Counts” segment.