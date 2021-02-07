Jacob’s Big Game Dips: Cooking Up A Storm with Jacob

Meteorologist Jacob Dickey is back Cooking Up A Storm with the ciLiving team on the Big Game Morning show! On TV, he made 5 Minute Million Dollar Dip, but he’s also sharing two other recipes he likes below!
5 Minute Million Dollar Dip
Ingredients:
1.5 c Mayonnaise
1 c Shredded Cheese
4 \Green Onions; finely chopped ½ c Bacon Bits
½ c Slivered Almonds
1-2 tbsp. Minced Garlic
Directions:
1. Add all ingredients together in a large bowl.
2. Use a spatula to mix all ingredients together thoroughly.
3. Optional: Refrigerate up to 24 hours.
4. Serve with crackers, chips or pretzels.
Tips:
1. Using the fridge will help the dip firm up and allow the flavors to immerse together.
2. If you can’t find slivered almonds, coarsely grind up whole almonds in a blender, or use sliced almonds.
Italian Lasagna Dip
Ingredients:
8 oz. Cream Cheese, softened
1.5 c Ricotta Cheese
3/4 c Grated Parmesan
2 tbsp. Minced Garlic
1/2 tsp. Red Pepper Flakes
3 c Marinara Sauce or Pizza Sauce
1.5 c Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Garlic Bread for Serving
Directions:
1. Add cream cheese, parmesan and seasonings together into a slow cooker. Stir together.
2. Add sauce, mozzarella and oregano. Stir together.
3. Cook high for 1 hour until the dip is bubbling. Reduce to warm and serve.
Tips:
1. Garnish with oregano at the end to serve
2. Serve with crackers, bread sticks, pita chips or more
Mississippi Sin Dip
Ingredients:
1 c Sour Cream
1/2 c Mayonnaise
8 oz. Cream Cheese, softened
2 c Shredded Cheese, divided
1 c Chopped Ham, finely chopped
2 tsp Garlic Powder
10 dashes of Frank’s Hot Sauce
5 dashes Worcestershire Sauce
Salt & Pepper to taste
1 loaf French Bread (or other, used to make a Bread Bowl)
1/2 c Shredded Cheese
Sliced Green Onions for Garnish
Directions:
1. In a bowl, combine all the dip ingredients and mix thoroughly with a spatula.
2. Hollow out bread with a serrated knife. Leave at least 1 inch on all sides.
3. Scoop the dip into the loaf and sprinkle cheese on top.
4. Wrap in aluminum foil and bake at 350° for 30 minutes.
5. Garnish with green onions.
Tips:
1. If you don’t want to do a bread bowl, you can serve this dip in a crock-pot or in a oven safe bowl/pan.
2. Serve with crackers on the side.