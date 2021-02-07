Jacob’s Big Game Dips: Cooking Up A Storm with Jacob

Meteorologist Jacob Dickey is back Cooking Up A Storm with the ciLiving team on the Big Game Morning show! On TV, he made 5 Minute Million Dollar Dip, but he’s also sharing two other recipes he likes below!

5 Minute Million Dollar Dip

Ingredients:

1.5 c Mayonnaise

1 c Shredded Cheese

4 \Green Onions; finely chopped ½ c Bacon Bits

½ c Slivered Almonds

1-2 tbsp. Minced Garlic



Directions:

1. Add all ingredients together in a large bowl.

2. Use a spatula to mix all ingredients together thoroughly.

3. Optional: Refrigerate up to 24 hours.

4. Serve with crackers, chips or pretzels.



Tips:

1. Using the fridge will help the dip firm up and allow the flavors to immerse together.

2. If you can’t find slivered almonds, coarsely grind up whole almonds in a blender, or use sliced almonds.

Italian Lasagna Dip

Ingredients:

8 oz. Cream Cheese, softened

1.5 c Ricotta Cheese

3/4 c Grated Parmesan

2 tbsp. Minced Garlic

1/2 tsp. Red Pepper Flakes

3 c Marinara Sauce or Pizza Sauce

1.5 c Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Garlic Bread for Serving



Directions:

1. Add cream cheese, parmesan and seasonings together into a slow cooker. Stir together.

2. Add sauce, mozzarella and oregano. Stir together.

3. Cook high for 1 hour until the dip is bubbling. Reduce to warm and serve.



Tips:

1. Garnish with oregano at the end to serve

2. Serve with crackers, bread sticks, pita chips or more

Mississippi Sin Dip

Ingredients:

1 c Sour Cream

1/2 c Mayonnaise

8 oz. Cream Cheese, softened

2 c Shredded Cheese, divided

1 c Chopped Ham, finely chopped

2 tsp Garlic Powder

10 dashes of Frank’s Hot Sauce

5 dashes Worcestershire Sauce

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 loaf French Bread (or other, used to make a Bread Bowl)

1/2 c Shredded Cheese

Sliced Green Onions for Garnish



Directions:

1. In a bowl, combine all the dip ingredients and mix thoroughly with a spatula.

2. Hollow out bread with a serrated knife. Leave at least 1 inch on all sides.

3. Scoop the dip into the loaf and sprinkle cheese on top.

4. Wrap in aluminum foil and bake at 350° for 30 minutes.

5. Garnish with green onions.



Tips:

1. If you don’t want to do a bread bowl, you can serve this dip in a crock-pot or in a oven safe bowl/pan.

2. Serve with crackers on the side.



