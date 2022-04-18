CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday First String Baseball held a special celebration to kick off their season.

First String Lead Commissioner Peter McFarland said, “We make it Jackie Robinson Day to honor his admission into the League for Afro Americans.”

First String baseball kicked off the start of the season by celebrating Jackie Robinson Day. They held an event for kids to show off their skills before the start of the season.

“Before the season starts we just like to have a little bit of fun. The season starts Monday,” said McFarland.

After they warmed up they had a running competition and practiced hitting the ball. Leading up to Saturday they made and designed an r-c car around the theme of Jackie Robinson.

First String Commissioner Shawn Green said, “A lot of the kids here don’t know the reason behind Jackie Robinson’s day. Jackie Robinson paved the way for black and brown kids to play baseball.”

To inspire the kids to push through the season, they came up with a motto to keep them motivated

“It is to show up and show out not show out bad but show out in a good way,” said Green.

He said that it’s especially important this year.

Green said, “These kids– all kids, not just black kids, all kids have been through a lot these past few years with the pandemic they’ve been isolated and they need to get out and get back to normalcy.”