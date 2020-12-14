J.T. Walker’s in Mahomet closes for good

MAHOMET, Ill (WCIA)–The pandemic continues to take a toll on local businesses.

J.T. Walker’s Restaurant and Brewery is now closing for good. Some customers were disappointed, as the restaurant was considered a community staple.

The owner posted on Facebook to let customers know that they’d be closing on Monday, December 14. A handful of customers stopped by to dine inside the establishment for one last time.

The owner said he wished this “was a day that’d never come, but the pandemic and state regulations have made it impossible for them to afford to operate.”

“I think J.T.’s was a community staple,” one customer, Nicholas Anand said. “It’s a hangout spot, and so I think it’s very unfortunate that they’re closing.”

The owner said they’re proud that their business has lasted in town for the last 12 years, and thankful for all the customers who’ve supported them through the pandemic.