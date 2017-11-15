Ives blasts Rauner as ‘dishonest’

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One day after incumbent Governor Bruce Rauner posed for pictures and shook hands at businesses along the campaign trail in Decatur and Champaign, his primary challenger swept through the same region with a very different message.

Conservative state representative Jeanne Ives (R-Wheaton) blasted Rauner as a traitor to the party, inept at managing his staff, dishonest to his voters and ineffective at defeating his arch-nemesis Michael Madigan.

“Rather than leading the revolt against the political elite, he joined them,” Ives told a standing room-only audience at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The three-term state representative painted the governor as a “buddy” of Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel. The suggestion that he’s a political insider is sure to agitate a governor who continues to campaign as an outsider dedicated to a ‘turnaround agenda.’

Ives has emerged as the conservative standard bearer to hold Rauner to account for his tempestuous summer, in which he signed bills to expand taxpayer funded abortion, protections for undocumented immigrants, lost a budget battle that resulted in a permanent income tax hike, and fired wave after wave of key advisors and communications staffers.

The tea party group Restore Our Constitution hosted the Decatur event. Their website disclaimer says “We are not funded by any political party or affiliated with any political group. We do not endorse candidate.” [sic] However, Ives is prominently featured on their website homepage, along with hyperlinks to her official and political campaign sites.