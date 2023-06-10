RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – Three days of crime have rocked the village of Rantoul. WCIA sat down with the mayor Friday to talk about public safety and charting a path forward in the wake of gunfire.

“I’ve never had three consecutive days like this before,” Rantoul Mayor Charles Smith said. “It’s a little unsettling.”

It all started with an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon that left 18-year-old Jordan Richardson dead. Thursday night, a vigil held for him was disrupted when police say at least one person with a gun showed up and began firing. Friday morning in a separate incident, police say they responded to an armed barricade. Also Friday – a Champaign man connected to the events leading up to Wednesday’s shooting appeared in court.

“It’s coming to light here that we’re no different than any other American city right now. Our citizens are armed,” Smith said.

Smith says that has never been more apparent since he first took on the role as mayor.

“It’s new. It’s brand new for a community this size,” he said.

Between Wednesday’s deadly officer-involved shooting, gunfire at a vigil near a crowd of a hundred people the next night and an armed barricade the next morning – Smith says he’s been working hard to assure his village they’re still in good hands. These events come just four months after a different officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead in February.

“We send our deepest sympathies to their families, loved ones. But also to the police officers that were involved in those shootings because they’re human beings too and it takes a toll on them as well,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Jheremia McKown faces several felony charges for his involvement in the events leading up to Wednesday’s shooting, including armed violence, unlawful possession with the intent to deliver cannabis, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a peace officer.

“Back at the car, Officer Wissel from Rantoul was fighting with Jheremia McKown,” Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said.

Rietz says Rantoul police officer Rene Wissel walked away with a broken tooth after eventually arresting McKown. It was during that struggle police say Jordan Richardson, who was a passenger in the same car as McKown, ran from officers with a gun.

“And as we all know at this point, disobeyed officers’ commands and ended up being shot in the course of that chase by an officer,” Rietz said Friday during McKown’s arraignment.

While arguing for a bond of $2 million, she called McKown a danger to the community. In 2020, he was convicted of attempted armed robbery as a juvenile. He didn’t fire a gun that day, but turned up to the hospital with a bullet in his own leg.

“Because of him, the community of Rantoul is in an uproar at this point,” Rietz said during the arraignment.

McKown’s defense disagreed, and Judge Chad Beckett ultimately set bond at $500,000.

“It’s clear he has bad friends. He associates with bad people. That does not make him bad,” the defense attorney said during the arraignment.

The mayor says this saga has sparked conversations among village officials and police over how best to solve the problem and prevent more bloodshed.

“I have concerns about the overall use of weapons in this community,” Smith said.

Rietz says in addition to Jordan Richardson’s gun, two were found under the driver’s seat after McKown was arrested. Where those guns came from is part of the ongoing investigation.