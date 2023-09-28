DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — After more than 50 years of service to the community under the same owner, the Original Custard Cup in Danville is up for sale.

Owners said it was a unified decision to hand the space off to someone who would like to run it. Since 1949, the store has been a staple in the community. Christy Jarling, wife of owner Doug Jarling, said her husband took over in 1969 and it’s been an important part of her life. She said she’s happy with the decision to sell, but will miss the space dearly.

“It’s an Art Deco building that was put up in the mid to late 40s, and it’s very unique,” Jarling said. “It’s well-situated, within walking distance for people and driving distance. And because it is on Illinois Route 1, we get a lot of business from the outlying rural towns too, which is really awesome.”

She said they’re auctioning off the space next month with a target price of $400,000. Customers have until Oct. 29 to get their final treat before the shop closes for the rest of the year.