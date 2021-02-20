It’s past deadline for snow and ice removal in this neighborhood

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After the winter storm, the Champaign Public Works Director announced businesses in the Cowntown and Campustown areas would have two days to clear out the pathways so they’re safe for people to walk on. But hours after that deadline passed, neighbors were stepping through piles of snow and puddles of water.

Business owners were supposed to have the sidewalks in front of their places cleared by 11 o’clock this morning. If a property owner does not clear a pathway of at least 4-feet, the City will hire someone to do it for them, but the owner will have to foot the bill and pay an extra administrative fee.

The owners could have a little help if they ask. University of Illinois students who live in the neighborhood said their shoes and socks are soaking wet and they slipping all over the place as they walk down the street. They also said that if the school provided them with shovels, they would volunteer their time to shovel snow and salt the sidewalks.