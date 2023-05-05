URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This Saturday marks the opening of the long-running Urbana’s Market at the Square.

Urbana’s Market at the Square shared on Facebook that they will have over 90 vendors on their opening day. While there are many vendors that are returning from the Winter Farmers Market, they said that there will also be plenty of new ones to check out.

On their website, Urbana’s Market at the Square said they have been a mainstay for Urbana and the surrounding area by connecting the community with local growers and artisans since 1979. The market offers selections of made- and grown-in-Illinois products including: produce, meat, dairy, honey, local beer and wine, flowers, handmade art and crafts, and more.

A complete list of all the vendors, including a map of their locations, can be found online.

The market is open every Saturday from 7 a.m. – noon, rain or shine, May through October. It is located at the corner of East Illinois Street and South Vine Street in Urbana.