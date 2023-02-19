CISSNA PARK, Ill., (WCIA) — A town in Iroquois County is coming together to support a little boy they can only call sweet and feisty.

In January, Wynston Kaufmann was diagnosed with neuroblastoma and is now going through chemotherapy treatment in Chicago.

“He’s a little boy. He’s wild and just likes to have fun like any two-year-old should have to,” Dane Hartman said. He’s known the Kaufmann family for years and is supporting them through this fight that no parent should ever see their child go through.

Hartman was one of the hundreds that drove his semi-truck in front of Kaufmann’s Cissna Park home on Saturday. He was back home in between treatments.

“He likes semis and garbage trucks so we decided to do a semi-truck drive with him,” Jason Edelman, one of the event organizers said.

The community wasn’t expecting so many people to travel into town and participate. People came from Champaign County, Ford County, Vermilion County and the state of Indiana.

“Anybody will come, it’s just what you do for people in this world,” Hartman said.

Rich Eisenmann, another family friend, said the love of trucks runs in the family. Kaufmann’s dad, Andy, loved trucks as much as his 2-year-old does now.

“He went with me on a run up to Chicago,” Eisenmann said. “It’s just one of those things where he loved it, was bouncing all over the truck.”

Now, he’s just thankful to do whatever he can to help them.

“I can’t imagine what that family’s going through and I hope I never know for real,” Eisenmann added. “That’s why we’re all on the earth. It’s to bless one another and share our burdens. This is the least we can do.”

Kaufmann will continue chemo until doctors are able to minimize the cancer and eventually remove the tumor.

His mom said they are grateful for everyone’s support and couldn’t battle it without the help. If you want to help the family, visit their GoFundMe page.