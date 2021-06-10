“It’s just senseless…” stop sign theft is dangerous and costly to you

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Stop signs are everywhere and they’re for your safety, but right now, Macon County has a stop sign thief.

“That’s one of our real hot signs, if someone says a stop sign is down,” Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird says.

But, when those stop signs are gone it becomes a major issue.

“This is a safety issue folks. I mean this is something that can impact people’s lives quite negatively,” Bird says.

Right now, Macon County is seeing a rise in the number of stop signs being stolen right off the posts. Bird says already they’ve replaced 4 or 5 signs throughout the county.

“We don’t know about it until either we find it or someone tells us it’s down,” he says.

He says this isn’t the first time they’re seen road signs being stolen.

“We have occasionally seen signs that get stolen. Very rarely has it been stops signs,” he says. “Both of these times it has been specifically stop signs”

So, Bird took to Facebook asking whoever it was to stop. That’s when Bryan Kopetz commented offering to help.

“It’s just senseless. It’s uncalled for.” Kopetz says.

He says he knows just how dangerous blowing through a stop sign can really be.

“Words can’t even begin to describe how I felt about it. It’s ridiculous,” Kopetz says. “As someone who spent a year driving tow trucks I’ve seen first hand what a vehicle can do to another vehicle.”

There haven’t been any accidents yet, but the money to replace these signs is coming directly from your tax payer dollars. Bird says it can cost hundreds for each replacement.

“Comes right out of tax dollars I mean our guys can be doing other things instead of going out and replacing stop signs and the replacement process the cheapest part is the sign,” Bird says.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Macon County Sheriffs Department. That number is 217-424-1311.