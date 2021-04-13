“It’s just senseless;” City leaders call for community to address gun violence

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After a violent weekend left three people dead in Champaign and Urbana, the cities’ mayors are calling for the community to help stop the cycle.

“There are people who are just begging for answers,” Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said. “One of the biggest questions they have is who did it and why.”

Both Marlin and Champaign Mayor Deborah Feinen said they were scared innocent people could get hurt. Marlin pointed to the dozens of shell-casings found at the scene of a shooting on Friday as evidence that passersby and neighbors are at risk.

“I think the people who are involved in the gun violence aren’t understanding it’s their friends, their neighbors, it’s, you know, maybe even one of their family members who is going to end up being a victim,” Feinen.

With the ongoing pandemic, programs like CU Fresh Start have had to lean on virtual spaces in order to continue offering services.

“Unfortunately, that very important human touch of being in-person isn’t something that we can do,” Feinen said. “But we can continue to meet electronically.

“We do have a lot of programs, services, resources that have been offered time and time again to people,” Marlin said. “But what we need are families and friends to encourage individuals to take advantage of the help that’s offered.”

If you have any information regarding any of the weekend shootings, police ask you to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, online at 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tipsters are always 100% completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are removed of any personally-identifying information and.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.

Last week, in response to the recent rise in gun violence, the Champaign Police Department also released the following list of resources and support networks: