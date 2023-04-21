DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — “If you choose to pull the trigger, you belong in jail. Simple as that. I don’t care how old you are,” Shane Brandel, Decatur’s Police Chief, said.

He said he’s seeing the number of shootings go up in his city, but knows it’s a bigger problem than that. He wants to see it stop but knows it’ll take more than just the police to get there.

Brandel said it’ll be a team effort, and require community members, lawmakers and other leaders to make the numbers drop. He wants to see the efforts start right now, especially with warmer months and nicer weather around the corner.

“There’s been an uptick in the shootings this year over last year,” Brandel said. He’s tired of talking about shootings and doesn’t want the community to start accepting them as normal.

So far, data from the department shows 27 shootings this year, seven deadly.

At the same time last year, there were five homicides.

In the summertime, Brandel said crime usually picks up. His department wants to get ahead of it.

“Some of the things we’re doing is shifting non-priority calls to either online or over the phone or to be taken just during the day,” he explained.

That also includes bringing in two retired officers to help with calls and fill some of the gaps. Brandel said the department is currently 33 deployable officers short of what they’re authorized to be.

He said it’s a problem departments are facing across the country, but that’s not all.

“The increase in gun violence isn’t a local issue. This truly is a nationwide issue,” Brandel said. “We keep talking about ‘why is this happening in Decatur? Why is this happening in Champaign?’ It’s not a Decatur or Champaign issue. This is happening across the country in urban cities.”

Over the years, Brandel said he’s seen similarities and differences in the types of crime officers respond to. But now, a lot of problems start online.

“It could just be based off of something that happened on social media and then that kicks something off and it makes things go crazy for a couple of weeks until we get a lid on it,” he said.

Brandel said those situations are challenging because police don’t always have the opportunity to get ahead of them. He said license plate readers, drones and online reporting all help.

“To combine the technology with the officers on the street doing the work every day, that enhances our ability to focus our strategies,” he added.

At the end of the day, Brandel said it all has to be a community collaborative effort between everyone.

Decatur’s most recent shooting happened Thursday, April 13, and took the life of a 28-year-old man. Brandel said no arrests have been made in that situation yet, but they’re making progress in the investigation. He said the department is confident they’ll reach a conclusion. Regarding the other 2023 homicides, police have made arrests in 5 of 7 of them.