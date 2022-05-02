WATCH: Lucy Kebler jumped headfirst into her first year of teaching at Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr. Elementary School in Urbana, and just two months in, she was thrown a big curveball.

As we kick off teacher appreciation week Monday, several teachers like her are being recognized for continuing to set students on a path to success, no matter their own setbacks.

Meet Kebler and veteran vocational teacher Michael Crossin in Champaign, two of four teachers who received this year’s ‘Shining Star’ Awards from the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation.