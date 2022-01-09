“It’s been a really big struggle…” community raises support and funds for single mom with breast cancer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s been almost a year since Trisha Fitton was told the news no one wants to hear.

“In March of 2021 is when I was diagnosed, and it was an aggressive cancer. So, it started to spread fast. So, I was just thankful that I caught it when I did,” she said.

Since then, she has had 18 weeks of chemotherapy, surgery, and she just finished radiation treatment. On top of all that, Fitton is a single mother with two sons.

“It’s been a really big struggle, as far as just all the treatment and how I felt, and just confidence overall, and just being tired all the time, and affecting my normal things that I do from day to day,” she said.

That’s why family friend Alexis Kendall wanted to step up and help. She said she remembers when she was going through a hard time, and how important the community’s support was.

“I remember how important it was, and just thankful and grateful. I was when everyone reached out in the community to help me at a time when I needed it. I felt like it was something that was called to me to do,” she said.

That’s why she helped put together the fundraiser at the Axe Bar in Champaign. Fitton said she’s grateful for all of the love and support.

“The biggest thing has really just been how much people have supported me through everything. And even when I have a hard time, everybody’s there to be positive for me, and giving me words of encouragement or trying to help me just stay positive.”

If you missed the event you can still give back. You can donate here to help.