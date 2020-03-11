Item recovered by bomb squad

CATLIN, Ill. (WCIA) — People are still trying to figure out what’s behind loud explosions they’ve been hearing.

“It actually was right in the middle of the road here, and I didn’t see any vehicles. By the time I came out here I saw enough of the smoke funneling away from the general area,” said Carrie Washowiak.

Neighbors say they heard an explosion Sunday evening.

“What we think happened is they drove by and tossed something out here,” said Washowiak.

The next night, a few blocks from the high school, another boom.

“Went down to our basement to kind of finish a workout and as I’m laying on our basement floor, I hear this big boom,” said Jennifer Church.

“It rattled the windows. My daughter started shaking. The dog goes crazy,” said Chris Lawler.

The University of Illinois Police Department and the Champaign Police Department’s bomb squad was asked to go to Vermilion County to assist. UI Police Department’s interim chief of police says they picked up a small item and secured it. They could not provide specific details about what was recovered. They say the item they recovered from the street was about the size of an M-80.

“This is a small community. You would think by now someone would know something or would have seen something, and so it’s just kind of scary,” said Church.

Neighbors say this has been going on for a while. In February, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office said they were trying to figure out if the sound was coming from Tannerite. That’s used for long-distance target shooting. Neighbors are wondering when this will end.

“Hopefully it just stops. Maybe it would take someone getting caught, getting in trouble. I really hope it doesn’t take someone getting hurt,” said Lawler.