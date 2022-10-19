CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 parents met again on Tuesday night, voicing concern about potential changes to the upcoming school year.

This time, they met in the Garden Hills neighborhood. Amy Revilla has lived in the neighborhood for over 30 years and runs a daycare out of her home, oftentimes driving children to school in the morning.

She said growing up, she took a bus often and doesn’t want other kids spending as much time on one as she did.

Revilla said she’s worried that if the proposed plans come together, more students will be at Garden Hills Elementary.

“You’re gonna add maybe a couple hundred more kids over here and you’re already short? I know there are problems that exist inside the school and it makes sense to me to fix those problems first. Fix the bussing situation first,” she said.

Revilla added that it all feels a little rushed.

Cooperative Strategies, the consulting group the district hired, will show the school board their recommended plans next month. The board will make a final vote in December.