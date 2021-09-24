‘It won’t be tolerated’: Police making progress on investigation into threat believed to be targeting high school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign Police Department said it’s making progress on an investigation into a social media threat believed to be targeted at Centennial High School.

Champaign Unit 4 School District initially emailed parents about the threat Wednesday.

When a threat or act of violence affects a school in the city, the police department steps in, both to investigate and to provide additional security.

Patrols at Centennial High School have been increased since Wednesday morning, according to Patrol Division Lt. Aaron Lack.

He said as many officers as are available will continue to be stationed around the high school each day, adding officers are also checking in with staff inside the schools.

There’s always a partnership between police and the school district, according to Champaign Police Public Information Officer Tom Yelich. He said the two administrations meet weekly about a number of topics, including school safety.

As for the social media threat, Lt. Lack said they have not made an arrest, but they are making progress.

“Any act of violence, or threat of violence, just will not be tolerated,” he added. “It can’t be tolerated so it won’t be tolerated by us, and we’re going to work as closely as we can with the schools or anybody else to make sure that we can prevent that for one, and address it if needed.”

The increased patrols are scheduled to continue at least through Wednesday. Lack said, at that point, they will re-evaluate based on where the investigation is at.

Police couldn’t offer any more specifics about the ongoing investigation. Officers encourage anyone with information to contact the police department.

In a press release Friday afternoon, the Champaign Police Dept. said they are also aware of rumors of additional school threats. Police say those reports are unsubstantiated and the only active social media threat investigation is into the post that started circulating Wednesday.