CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Illini Football is back in action and fans are geared up, cheering them on. A sea of orange and blue filled Memorial Stadium as the team kicked off their 2023 season.

Thousands of people filled Grange Grove before the game; all eating, drinking and wearing Illini gear from head to toe. There’s one person in particular who’s looking forward to doing that at every home game — Joey Tatar.

“I’ve been here all my life. I used to come to the games with my uncle whenever he had an extra ticket available,” he said.

That’s how Tatar fell in love with the game, but this season is a special one in particular. It all started with his brother writing a nomination letter to Illinois Athletics.

He made sure to tell them about Tatar’s lifelong dedication, and the challenges he’s pushed through.

That letter later turned into a surprise phone call.

“I didn’t recognize the number. Just took a chance and answered it,” Tatar explained.

It was the Athletic Department telling him he was getting season tickets from Coach Bielema. At first, Tatar thought it was a joke and was going to hang up. Good thing he didn’t.

Now, he’s sitting in style with his family at every Illini game.

“It means the world to me,” Tatar said. “My kids are my world and to have somebody recognize what I do, blows my mind.”

Tatar is a busy guy, working multiple jobs between being a dad and an Illini fan. The day of the Illini season opener, he started working at 6 a.m. so he’d be done in time for the game.

He’s thanking his brother and Coach Bielema for the experience of a lifetime.

“I can’t say it’s a dream come true because I’ve never dreamed about that. It’s just something that I can’t put into words,” he reflected.

He’s looking forward to bringing his college-aged kids with him to the games and passing along the Illini tradition. The game he’s most excited for? Penn State on Sept. 16.