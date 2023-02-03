RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Rantoul elementary school nurse won a statewide nursing award yesterday. And today they held an assembly to show appreciation. Pleasant Acres Elementary School did a great job at keeping their plan a secret.

Once nurse Christina Jones got the call, she said she raced to the gym and what she walked into brought tears to her eyes. Jones dedicated more than 20 years of her life to nursing, but when the school nominated her for the Meritorious Award for Student Support Personnel she said she didn’t think she would get it.

“So, to run in there and for all the students to be in there and the staff means everything to me. Because of course, I don’t really view myself as other people view me. I do it just because I love it. So, it means everything to me,” said Jones.

Based on the response in that gym, her award was rightfully deserved. Students piled up to hug her and her family showed up to give her flowers.

Jones said she became a nurse to leave a positive impression. Today, that impression was left on her.