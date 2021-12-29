“It is unknown if the incidents are related:” Champaign Police release information on 2 evening shootings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police just released details of two shooting incidents that happened early Tuesday evening, resulting in a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old severely hurt.

Champaign Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Redwood Drive at around 7:25 p.m. in response to reports of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they located a 17-year-old boy inside of a car with a gunshot wound to his back. Officers applied a chest seal on the victim and continued to render medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and at least two friends were seated inside a car behind Bluestar 2 Convenience Store. They said when they were about to leave, an unknown offender fired upon the car, striking the victim – seated in the rear passenger seat – just below the shoulder blade.

At around 7:40 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the area of Mattis Avenue near Springfield Avenue and John Street for the report of shots fired. Shortly after, police were notified that a 19-year-old arrived at a local hospital by personal transport with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. The victim remains in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and another individual were driving south in the 1000 block of Holiday Drive when a northbound car opened fire and the victim was struck.

Although a shooting scene was not initially located, a thorough police canvass located shell casings and other evidence along Holiday Drive stretching from William Street to Stonegate Drive. Initial information provided to police indicates the shooting was drug-related.

Any resident or business in the nearby areas with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigations are ongoing.

It is not currently known if the shootings are related or not, according to police officers.

Champaign Police ask that anyone with additional information to contact them at (217) 351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at (217) 373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for either crime.