PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Ford County organization recently hosted a walk to spread awareness and foster acceptance of those living with Down syndrome.

“It does a mama’s heart good to see so many people come out and support our kiddos living with Down syndrome,” said organizer Darla Schall. “Just means a lot to our kids.”

This was the third year of the event at the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. Each year, this organization invites the community out to help create awareness, encourage acceptance and strengthen inclusivity.

“They’re more alike than not, and it’s easy to look the other way and not give somebody that’s living with a disability a chance to have the opportunity to show that,” Schall said.

Andy Hudson knows what’s it like to be on the outside looking in on those living with Down syndrome. He said when his son, Evan, was born, it changed his perspective forever.

“That’s a lot of this event, is just the interaction with people with special needs to the rest of the community,” Hudson said. “So they can see that they can do many things that others can do and they enjoy doing the same things as well.”

Schall said seeing the turnout grow each year shows that they are making a difference.

“It just means a lot to our kids, and they’re aware of all what’s going on,” Schall said. “And they understand that this day is about them, and it shows that they’re supported, and they’re loved.”

She hopes the message is one that follows these young people for the rest of their lives.

The organization hopes to bring even more activities for next year’s event. They will continue to spread awareness in the coming weeks, starting Sept. 30 with Champaign’s Buddy Walk.