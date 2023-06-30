PHILO, Ill., (WCIA) — David Block’s day started like any other in Champaign County on Thursday. He was watching the news, eating lunch and spending time with family when all of a sudden, he got the warning to take shelter.

Block and his son jumped into action, rushing their horses to shelter on the farm. He said he’s never seen a storm like Thursday’s before and is glad he had the TV on when he did in order to reach a happy ending.

“All of a sudden he got real serious. I believe he said ‘Champaign-Urbana, get ready. 75mph winds are heading your way,” Block said as he was describing WCIA 3’s Adam Sherwinski’s weather coverage.

The severe storm warning was just what he needed to hear.

“The wind had really picked up and before we knew it, tree limbs were flying everywhere,” Block said.

He has 20 thoroughbred horses in Philo.

“We race them. That’s our business,” he said. “We race our horses throughout the country.”

He was fearing the worst for his 50-acre farm.

Block knows if anything disrupts the horses, such as the bad storms, they will take off running.

“There’s no wall that’s going to stop them,” he noted.

But thankfully, he got all of the moms and babies to safety just in time. Now, the Block Family is focusing on other damage throughout the property. They lost 10-12 big oak trees.

“We know we can take care of this bad situation and move on,” Block said. “2-3 years down the road, we’ll be thankful we got our babies safe that could’ve perished.”

Looking back at it, Block is happy he had Channel 3 on with enough weather warnings to save his business. Without the notice, he knows the horses would be hurt.

The winds ripped off the siding of a few barns and sheds too. His family is still without power, and using generators to keep everything running.