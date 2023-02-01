URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Live music isn’t what you’d expect to hear when walking into a hospital. But Carle Hospital in Urbana is using music to help soothe their patients.

Professional vocalist Audrey Vallance approached Carle to start the Creative Arts Music Program a year ago. Volunteers with the program play live instruments in the lobbies of reFresh Eatery, the North Star Café, and Mills Breast Cancer Institute. They’ll start playing at Will’s Garden in the summer.

Vallance says it was her way to bring joy to people who visit every day. Now a year later, she wants to expand on that feeling.

“I think music can really just calm your spirit,” said Vallance as she set up her digital piano.

She said she loves when she can see the impact of her music. One of her favorite moments was when a couple stopped to dance in the lobby as she played.

“She turned around and danced a couple of steps with the gentleman she was with and then he kind of spun her around and then I think she kissed him on the cheek and off she went to her appointment,” said Vallance.

She believes the music brings a lightness to the lobbies, one that she would like to see grow.

Carle’s Creative Arts Music Program is looking for more volunteer performers. Right now, live music is played up to three times a week, but with more volunteers, they could provide live music every day.

If you’re interested in helping out, reach out to Volunteer Services at Carle: Volunteer.Services@carle.com.