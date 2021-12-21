ISU to hold classes online at beginning of spring semester

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — Days after the University of Illinois made a similar move, Illinois State University announced Tuesday it will hold most classes online from January 10-21 as a COVID precaution.

An online message from ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy said students must provide proof of a negative COVID test within three days of returning to campus for the spring semester. The test must be “administered by a healthcare provider.” In other words, a self-administered rapid test will not be allowed.

President Kinzy stated that students can return to their campus residence hall or apartment for the period of online classes, but they are not required to.



ISU faculty and staff must take an on-campus COVID test within one week of returning. Students, faculty and staff who are not fully vaccinated must do a weekly, on-campus COVID test. ISU is using the saliva-based tests from the U of I.



“It is my hope that this updated approach to the spring semester will provide the least disruption possible to our academic environment during this uncertain time,” said President Kinzy.