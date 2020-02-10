ISU grant money helps train students working with blind & deaf children

ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY (AP) — Officials say two professors received $1.23 million in federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Education to help students working with infants and toddlers who cannot see or hear.

The money is for a training program integrating special education and speech language pathology. Professor Maribeth Lartz says there’s a shortage of intervention practitioners for children who are blind and deaf from birth to 3-years old. Mindy Ely is an assistant professor of blindness education.