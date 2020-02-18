ISU creates diversity position

ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY (AP) — ISU’s president created a new position to focus on campus diversity and inclusion.

President Larry Dietz appointed Doris Houston as the school’s first assistant to the president for diversity and inclusion last week. Houston is currently interim director for the university’s School of Social Work. Houston calls the new role a natural fit with her background.

Dietz says existing diversity initiatives on campus focus on student and academic affairs with efforts often overlapping. Dietz says Houston will be responsible for making sure separate efforts are recognized and coordinated in such a way to measure effectiveness.