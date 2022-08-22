RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were pronounced dead and another two were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Riley, Ind. early Sunday morning.

While the identities of the victims have not yet been released, a statement from Indiana State University said they are believed to all be ISU students, “including several football players.”

According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the crash around 1:34 a.m. on State Road 46 at Main Street in Riley. Results of the initial investigation concluded the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree before catching on fire.

Two passengers were able to be freed from the vehicle and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

“Unfortunately, the driver and two other occupants were pronounced deceased on the scene,” Sheriff John Plasse said.

The investigation is ongoing.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.”

The ISU women’s soccer match scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Stadium has been postponed to a later date because of the tragedy.

Counseling services are available for students, faculty, and staff at 812-237-3939.

