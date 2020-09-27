ISP: Woman dead after car crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police say a Westfield woman is dead after her car skidded off the road and flipped over Saturday night in rural Clark County.

A press release from ISP says troopers responded to the reported crash just before 10 p.m. Saturday. It was near East Clarksville Road and North 420th Street, about three miles east of Westfield.

A 30-year-old woman was driving a black 2004 GMC east on Clarksville Road when it skidded off the roadway to the right. It then went into the ditch and overturned.

The driver was thrown from her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was not named in the press release.

Illinois State Police continue their investigation into the crash. No further information was available Sunday.