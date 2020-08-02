ISP: Three cars crash on I-55

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State law enforcement officials say a Chatham man was hurt Sunday afternoon after a teenage driver hit his car on I-55 near Springfield.

A press release from Illinois State Police said troopers responded at 1:17 p.m. Sunday to a reported car accident near Toronto Road and I-55.

Eighteen-year-old Justin Misialik, of Chatam, was going southbound on I-55 in a green 2017 Subaru when it merged into traffic from the shoulder of the road and crashed into a gray 2012 Kia, being driven by Shane Bradford, 38, also of Chatham.

The Kia then flipped onto its side while heading into the middle lane of the interstate, and collided with the trailer of black 2013 Freightliner semi-truck.

Bradford was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from the crash. The press release did not say whether his wounds were life-threatening or not.

Misialik was cited for improper lane usage and driving an uninsured car.