ISP scientists volunteer to help IDPH

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Forensic Services (DFS) is helping the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) at its Chicago, Springfield and Carbondale laboratories.

Ten forensic scientists and one DNA research coordinator are volunteering their expertise to help with COVID-19 testing. More than a dozen other forensic scientists are also being vetted after volunteering their assistance.

Personnel were required to undergo IDPH training including preparing samples, conducting testing and assisting with related paperwork. One volunteer is specifically tasked with improving turnaround times and testing enhancement for the research and development team.

ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly says, “Even in the midst of a global pandemic, these volunteer scientists are bravely stepping up and serving in ways they could not have imagined to protect public safety.”

Many of the DFS volunteers have been involved in the effort since March 23.