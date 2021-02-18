ISP responding to crashes on I-74, I-57

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police were called out to several crashes on I-57 Thursday morning.

They were reported on southbound I-57 near Tuscola and Etna, which is 8 miles south of Mattoon.

Troopers say a semi-truck spun out on the road near Etna. Both lanes were initially blocked and have since been cleared.

State police are warning drivers that there may be some icing on bridges, overpasses, and less-traveled roads because of the overnight snow.

Drivers are being asked by police to adjust their speeds before approaching overpasses and keep an appropriate distance between other cars.

