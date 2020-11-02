ISP releases details on DUI patrols

Illinois State Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) District 9 Commander Cpt. J.W. Price is announcing the result of October’s Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols in Sangamon County.

ISP says the patrols allow their troopers to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action on violations like impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.

ViolationsCitations Written / Arrests Made
Driving under the influence (DUI)0
Other alcohol or drug citations0
Occupant restraint offenses2
Registration offenses4
Driver’s license offenses8
Insurance violations5
Total citations or arrests 19
Total written warnings31

