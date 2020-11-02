ISP releases details on DUI patrols

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) District 9 Commander Cpt. J.W. Price is announcing the result of October’s Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols in Sangamon County.
ISP says the patrols allow their troopers to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action on violations like impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
|Violations
|Citations Written / Arrests Made
|Driving under the influence (DUI)
|0
|Other alcohol or drug citations
|0
|Occupant restraint offenses
|2
|Registration offenses
|4
|Driver’s license offenses
|8
|Insurance violations
|5
|Total citations or arrests
|19
|Total written warnings
|31