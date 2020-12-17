ISP: One hurt after car crash

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State police say one person is hurt after a car crash in DeWitt County.

Troopers say they responded just after 6 a.m. to US Route 51 at Sunset Road.

They say 66-year-old Robert Friscia, of Buford, Ga. was driving a black 2016 Chevy Tahoe southbound on Route 51 when he drove off the roadway. His car hit the median, then an embankment, and went airborne, police say.

The car landed on its driver’s side, police say.

Friscia was taken to hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Troopers say they cited him for improper lane usage.