ISP: Former UIPD officer accused of rape frequently traveled to Nashville

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — State law enforcement officials are continuing their investigation of a former University of Illinois Police Department (UIPD) officer charged with criminal sexual assault and are releasing further details about his past whereabouts.

Illinois State Police (ISP) say during their investigation they learned 48-year-old Jerald Sandage, of Leroy, frequently traveled and stayed in the Nashville, Tennessee area.

The former UIPD policeman is charged with criminal sexual assault, sexual abuse, and intimidation for alleged attacks on four women in incidents that date back to June 2012. He was arraigned in April and previously resigned from the force in February. He is being held at the Piatt County jail on a $3 million bond.

Authorities ask anyone with information related to the incident to contact the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation’s tip line at 815-844-1500 ext. 2321. You can also submit a tip by calling 217-278-5004, or by sending an email to isp.dci.zone05@illinois.gov .