SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State police are responding to a car crash on I-72 near Buffalo, Ill. and are asking drivers to exercise caution when approaching the scene.

A trooper with Illinois State Police says they are on the scene of a single-car rollover crash on I-72 about 2 miles east of Buffalo. They say there is some blockage on the westbound lanes of I-72.

“Motorists are encouraged to slow down, proceed with caution if traveling in the area or find an alternate route.”