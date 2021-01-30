ISP activates emergency snow plan in parts of Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 21 has activated its Emergency Snow Plan due to the safety of its officers.
Illinois State Police District 21 includes the following counties: Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford
According to a news release, this means:
- No tows until safe to do unless the vehicle is a safety hazard.
- Stranded motorist will be taken to shelter until it’s safe to tow the vehicle. Vehicle recoveries may not be done until tomorrow or possibly even Monday.
- Only injury related crashes will be taken care of. All property damage crashes will be taken care of at a later time.
- If you become stranded or are involved in a crash, stay with your vehicle and call 911. Do not get out and walk on the roadway-Stay home and do not travel