February 07 2021 05:30 pm

ISP activates emergency snow plan in parts of Central Illinois

I-57 southbound at MP 300 (Iroquois Co.)
Courtesy: Illinois State Police

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 21 has activated its Emergency Snow Plan due to the safety of its officers.

Illinois State Police District 21 includes the following counties: Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford

According to a news release, this means:

  • No tows until safe to do unless the vehicle is a safety hazard.
  • Stranded motorist will be taken to shelter until it’s safe to tow the vehicle. Vehicle recoveries may not be done until tomorrow or possibly even Monday.
  • Only injury related crashes will be taken care of. All property damage crashes will be taken care of at a later time.
  • If you become stranded or are involved in a crash, stay with your vehicle and call 911. Do not get out and walk on the roadway-Stay home and do not travel

