ISP: 38-year-old man killed in crash

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) say a Westville man died early Sunday morning after his car crashed off of Georgetown Road near Tilton.

A press release from ISP says the driver was heading south at 4:40 a.m. Sunday on Georgetown Road near Hegeler Lane when his red 2018 Toyota ran off of the left side of the roadway.

His car then hit a crosswalk control post, continued through a yard, and struck a tree.

State police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified him as Christopher B. Taflinger, 38, of Westville.

ISP and Coroner McFadden’s office continue to investigate the crash. No further information was available Sunday.