ISP: 25-year-old man reported missing

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) are continuing to ask for the public’s help with finding a 25-year-old Carterville man who was reported missing in March.

A press release from ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigations says it began investigating the disappearance of Daniel “Danny” Crosby in May.



Photos provided by Illinois State Police.

Police say he was last seen near the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Pana during the early morning hours of Feb. 27. His friends and family have had no contact with him since then.

He was reported missing to the Carterville Police Department on March 18.

ISP is again asking anyone with additional information on his whereabouts to contact them at 217-782-4750.