CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a new school in Urbana that will help mirror the vast diversity of the Champaign-Urbana area.

Hidaya Academy is located off Brownfield Road and Prairie View Drive, and it is the community’s first Islamic-centered school for Muslim children. Program officials have been working since March to make this school a reality, and now, students will fill classrooms and have access to social, academic and spiritual needs.

Tojan Rahhal, the school board president said she’s excited to finally open the school’s doors to people. She added that her own experience of attending Islamic school as a child really molded her identity as a Muslim American. She wants to create the same opportunities for people like her and said this academy is a great way to do that.

“It’s a community effort. Very much looking forward to that and everyone seeing their dream come true, in a sense,” Rahhal said. “It’s always nice to have a place where you feel like you belong. I feel like this is going to provide that for a lot of children in the community.”

The school will follow State Board of Education courses like math, science, English and social studies. It will also give students a chance to learn Arabic and Islamic studies.

Rahhal said the academy is expected to have 40 students. Classes started on Monday.