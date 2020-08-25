ISBE shares free college entrance exam dates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — High school seniors will have three changes Fall 2020 to take a free college entrance exam.

The Illinois State Board of Education has scheduled the School Day SAT with Essay for September 23 and October 14 with a make-up test day on October 27. Students who need accommodations will be able to take the SAT with Essay September 23-October 6 or October 14-27.

ISBE is encouraging schools to offer the test both in September and October to give students the best chance for improving scores.

Nationally, roughly 350 colleges, including the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield, have said that standardized test scores will be optional this year. However, some students will still need SAT results for admission or for scholarship applications.